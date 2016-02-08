CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Take Lamar Odom On A Pre-Super Bowl Hike

It's the first time Lamar has gone outside for some exercise.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Appearance At Perfumania's Boutique At The Block At Orange

When Lamar Odom was first found unconscious in a Nevada brothel from an overdose, his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian dedicated herself to helping him get better.

Now, the Kocktails With Khloe host is keeping her word, even leasing a house for Lamar near her own so she can be part of his rehab process. Joined by her sister Kim Kardashian, Koko took a hike with Lamar before the Super Bowl.

Kim shared images on her pay app and a sneak peek of their adventure on Twitter:

TMZ writes:

Sources tell us it’s the first time Lamar has gone outside for exercise. We’re told he was extremely impressive and made it the whole way without any issues. 

Khloe also shared a video in which you can hear Lamar in the background:

Say what you will about the Kardashians, but they definitely have stood by Lamar throughout his health scare.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Lamar Odom

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Take Lamar Odom On A Pre-Super Bowl Hike was originally published on globalgrind.com

khloe kardashian , kim kardashian , Lamar Odom , TMZ

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close