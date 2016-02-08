Kim & Khloe Kardashian Take Lamar Odom On A Pre-Super Bowl Hike

When Lamar Odom was first found unconscious in a Nevada brothel from an overdose, his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian dedicated herself to helping him get better.

Now, the Kocktails With Khloe host is keeping her word, even leasing a house for Lamar near her own so she can be part of his rehab process. Joined by her sister Kim Kardashian, Koko took a hike with Lamar before the Super Bowl.

Kim shared images on her pay app and a sneak peek of their adventure on Twitter:

Super Soul Sunday time before Super Bowl Sunday time with Khloe & Lamar pic.twitter.com/YwlTiYAsYT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 7, 2016

TMZ writes:

Sources tell us it’s the first time Lamar has gone outside for exercise. We’re told he was extremely impressive and made it the whole way without any issues.

Khloe also shared a video in which you can hear Lamar in the background:

You never know who'll show up on my live stream! Don't miss anything and download my app! pic.twitter.com/Bbo1kG9UpC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 8, 2016

Say what you will about the Kardashians, but they definitely have stood by Lamar throughout his health scare.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

