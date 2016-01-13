CLOSE
National
Happy Founders Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

This morning during  the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Rickey gave a heartfelt shout out to the Delta’s, this being their Founder’s Day. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913 by 22 collegiate women in Washington, D.C. on the campus of Howard University. Rickey who is a Bruh referenced a Delta by the name of Rosa P Hanks, his Middle School Principal. According to Rickey she used to beat his behind with a paddle yet also told him he would become a Mega Man. He also paid tribute by sharing with his listening audience that “if it wasn’t for her, he would not be the man he is today!” Happy Founder’s Day Delta’s! Thank you for your service!

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta's  Founder's Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

