Happy Founders Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

This morning during the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Rickey gave a heartfelt shout out to the Delta’s, this being their Founder’s Day. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913 by 22 collegiate women in Washington, D.C. on the campus of Howard University. Rickey who is a Bruh referenced a Delta by the name of Rosa P Hanks, his Middle School Principal. According to Rickey she used to beat his behind with a paddle yet also told him he would become a Mega Man. He also paid tribute by sharing with his listening audience that “if it wasn’t for her, he would not be the man he is today!” Happy Founder’s Day Delta’s! Thank you for your service!

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta 20 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta 1. Pat Smith 1 of 20 1 of 20 2. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Natalie Cole 2 of 20 2 of 20 3. K. Michelle 3 of 20 3 of 20 4. Keshia Knight Pulliam 4 of 20 4 of 20 5. Kym Whitley 5 of 20 5 of 20 6. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angela Bassett 6 of 20 6 of 20 7. Ruby Dee Davis 7 of 20 7 of 20 8. Kim Coles 8 of 20 8 of 20 9. Candice Wiggins 9 of 20 9 of 20 10. Nancy Wilson 10 of 20 10 of 20 11. Judith Jamison 11 of 20 11 of 20 12. Mara Brock Akil 12 of 20 12 of 20 13. Soledad O’Brien 13 of 20 13 of 20 14. Aretha Franklin 14 of 20 14 of 20 15. Roberta Flack 15 of 20 15 of 20 16. Shirley Caesar 16 of 20 16 of 20 17. Cicely Tyson 17 of 20 17 of 20 18. Kellie Williams 18 of 20 18 of 20 19. Natalie Cole 19 of 20 19 of 20 20. T’Keyah Crystal Keymah 20 of 20 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta In honor of Delta Sigma Theta's Founder's Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization. Continue reading Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Your Thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews