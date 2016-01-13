Happy Founders Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

This morning during the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Rickey gave a heartfelt shout out to the Delta’s, this being their Founder’s Day. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913 by 22 collegiate women in Washington, D.C. on the campus of Howard University. Rickey who is a Bruh referenced a Delta by the name of Rosa P Hanks, his Middle School Principal. According to Rickey she used to beat his behind with a paddle yet also told him he would become a Mega Man. He also paid tribute by sharing with his listening audience that “if it wasn’t for her, he would not be the man he is today!” Happy Founder’s Day Delta’s! Thank you for your service!
Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta
Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta
1. Pat Smith
2. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Natalie Cole
3. K. Michelle
4. Keshia Knight Pulliam
5. Kym Whitley
6. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angela Bassett
7. Ruby Dee Davis
8. Kim Coles
9. Candice Wiggins
10. Nancy Wilson
11. Judith Jamison
12. Mara Brock Akil
13. Soledad O’Brien
14. Aretha Franklin
15. Roberta Flack
16. Shirley Caesar
17. Cicely Tyson
18. Kellie Williams
19. Natalie Cole
20. T’Keyah Crystal Keymah
