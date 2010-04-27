Hott off the Wire: DMX sues from behind bars

Incarcerated rapper DMX is launching a lawsuit from behind bars – he’s taking legal action over lost royalty payments.

The hip-hop star is currently serving a six-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges of probation violation, and he is using his time in jail to sue bosses at an entertainment company over allegations they pocketed his payments.

Lawyers representing DMX – real name Earl Simmons – filed papers at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York on Monday (26Apr10) accusing executives at Rich Kid Entertainment of taking 100 per cent of his revenue from a contract signed 10 years ago, when they were allegedly only supposed to receive a 10 per cent cut, according to the New York Daily News.

The documents state, “DMX has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has had No. 1 singles and albums on the Billboard charts, which in turn have generated a great amount of revenue for Defendants, but has left (DMX) with nothing.”

The lawsuit also alleges the rapper wasn’t aware of the “fraudulent acts” until last year (09) – because he was busy dealing with his various legal troubles, including a 2009 jail stint on charges of drug possession, animal cruelty and theft.

The suit adds, “From 2000 through 2008, Simmons was in and out of jail and changed representatives numerous times.”

Courtesy of Contactmusic.com

