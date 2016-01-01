Ice T and Coco’s Daughter Chanel’s Baby Blues Steal The Show In NYE Photo

It’s been an amazing year for Ice T and Coco.

We can’t imagine a better way to bring in the new year than with a newborn baby. Especially, when your baby is as adorable as Coco Chanel. No wonder she already has her own Instagram, people just can’t get enough of her.

In a new photo shared on New Years Eve, Chanel’s big blue eyes take center stage while she poses in a matching blue headband and jumper. In the caption, Coco wrote:

Thank you God (and hubby) for giving me a healthy, wonderful little girl! My dreams came true this year! 2016 will be an awesome year also!! Happy New Years!!

We can’t wait to see Chanel continue to grow in the new year.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

