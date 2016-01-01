Kanye West Is Dropping New Music On New Year’s Eve

0 reads Leave a comment
When Kanye West wants to drop new music, he drops new music.
The Yeezus rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian and his friend Virgil Abloh relayed the surprise on social media. A new song by ‘Ye is dropping tonight, regardless of your New Year’s Eve plans.
Kim took to Twitter and let the flames emojis fly.
Virgil, who’s spending NYE DJ-ing in Toronto, has already downloaded the track.
Looks like the first song of 2016 is going to be a Kanye West track. Keep checking back to hear it first.
