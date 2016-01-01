CLOSE
Music
Home

Kanye West Is Dropping New Music On New Year’s Eve

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West

When Kanye West wants to drop new music, he drops new music.

The Yeezus rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian and his friend Virgil Abloh relayed the surprise on social media. A new song by ‘Ye is dropping tonight, regardless of your New Year’s Eve plans.

Kim took to Twitter and let the flames emojis fly.

Virgil, who’s spending NYE DJ-ing in Toronto, has already downloaded the track.

Looks like the first song of 2016 is going to be a Kanye West track. Keep checking back to hear it first.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Abra

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

10 photos Launch gallery

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

Continue reading 16 Artists To Watch In 2016

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

 

Kanye West Is Dropping New Music On New Year’s Eve was originally published on globalgrind.com

kanye west , kim kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close