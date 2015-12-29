Socially Decoded: O’Shea Jackson Jr. Is The King Of Hitting The Blunt Tweets

Straight Outta Compton star O’Shea Jackson Jr. has a Twitter page, and it’s pretty amazing. Even though he has way more Instagram followers than he does on Twitter, every day he tweets at least one gem that makes you go hmmm.

So it only made sense that we had our trolls for this week go in on him. On this episode of Socially Decoded, we have Kerry Coddett and Matt Richards from MTV2’s Joking Off and also comedian Damien Lemon, who is all up and down MTV as well, on shows like Uncommon Sense and Not Exactly News. Also from Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5, radio personality Sarah ViVan, as well as our very own Mouse Jones, Carol, and Brittany, and bloggers Bobby Pen and Miss Lissa from Miss Lissa Knows, with special guest singer Alus.

It’s an all-star cast of funny. Check it out and be sure to tell five friends about it.

