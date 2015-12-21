RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Waka Flocka’s “Down In The DM” Remix, & More

Waka Flocka adds to the list of rappers who have put their own spin on Yo Gotti’s instant hit “Down In The DM.” Check out Waka’s remix here. [Miss Info]

An emcee caught the attention of former Toronto Raptors baller Alan Anderson when she said Drake is “The GOAT of the Goats.” Apparently, Alan doesn’t think so, as he commented: “don’t get carried away sis. He’s one of the best but DEFINITELY not the goat.” Drake responded with: “give it time.” Ha. [HNHH]

Taylor Swift‘s 1989 World Tour had everyone talking this year and now anyone who didn’t get the chance to see Tay perform live can watch it on Apple Music. Watch the 1989 World Tour Live documentary here and let us know what you think. [Complex]

Travis Scott had the crowd going crazy after he brought out DJ Khaled during The Weeknd‘s final tour stop in Miami. Check out the footage here. [Complex]

