The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced The 2016 Golden Globe nominees this morning, but some rather worthy names were missing from the list. Here are a few folks we feel were snubbed.

Movies

Best Actor: Johnny Depp

In Black Mass, Johnny Depp transformed into mobster Whitey Bulger, but failed to impress the HFPA enough to garner a nomination.

Best Actor: Jason Mitchell

Many people thought Mitchell gave an Oscar-worthy performance for his role as Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, but he wasn’t on the list. Guess both the SAG and the Globes thought otherwise.

Best Picture – Straight Outta Compton

Speaking of which, Straight Outta Compton was thought to be award season’s belle of the ball, but it’s not looking good. The film wasn’t nominated at all.

TV

Andrew Lincoln – The Walking Dead

It’s no secret the Golden Globes are a popularity contest, but the biggest show on television didn’t get so much as a mention. The Walking Dead got zero love this year. We guess zombies don’t fly on the Globes.

House of Cards – Kevin Spacey

President Underwood is one of the best characters on TV, but the HFPA opted for Wagner Moura in Narcos and Rami Malek in Mr. Robot for Best Actor in a Drama, knocking Kevin out of the discussion.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The 2015 Golden Globe Awards’ Biggest Snubs was originally published on globalgrind.com