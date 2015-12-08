Saint West & 5 Other Celebrity Babies We Can’t Wait To See

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first son together and second child last weekend. While we wait for the first picture of this bundle of joy, we at least know the Yeezus baby’s name: Saint West.

Chances are, KimYe will make us wait a few months before we see little Saint the way they did with North, but more likely than not, he won’t join the ranks of the celebrity children we never see or rarely see at all. Think about it, it’s been over six years and we’ve never gotten a decent picture of Lil Wayne and Lauren London’s son.

Lauren isn’t the only celebrity who is private with her child, though. Since that’s the case, we’d like to remind you of the celeb babies we’ve rarely seen, if ever at all.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha Daughter

Kerry Washington is notoriously private when it comes to her daughter, Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha. She told Marie Claire Magazine, “I just want [Isabelle] to know that she’s heard. Really heard, because I feel like that is what we all really want,” she explained. “When I think about any of the missteps in my life that I’ve made, all of which I’m grateful for, it’s because I just so wanted to be truly seen and heard for who I am and was afraid I wasn’t or wouldn’t be. I see you, I hear you, I’m with you as you are.”

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter

The beautiful Hollywood power couple shared a picture of their daughter James’ thumb, and that was basically the last time we’ve seen her. That was 29 weeks ago. We did get a covered glimpse of James at the airport in October. Blake gushed about the wonders of motherhood, telling US Weekly, “You never know when you’re gonna get crapped on or when you’re gonna get a big smile or when that smile immediately turns into hysterics.”

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling’s Daughter

Eva and Ryan haven’t shared anything; not a thumb, a follicle of hair, nor a blurry glimpse of Esmeralda Amada Gosling. Eva loves being a mother, but she doesn’t want her one-year-old daughter to be photographed for the public. She did tell NBC, “I love being an example to somebody,” when it comes to her daughter.

Lauren London and Lil Wayne’s Son

Lauren London normally posts more pictures of Tupac on her Instagram in a week than she’s posted of her son Cameron with Lil Wayne in a lifetime. The ATL star is very private about her son, telling Jet Magazine in 2013 why she keeps him under wraps. “I’d much rather wake up with my son and make him breakfast or go to the park… it’s the little things I enjoy,” London explains. “I’m going to try my best to provide a normal childhood for my son. I’d rather him choose the public life on his own.”

Adele’s Son

It took Adele a very long time to register her three-year-old son’s name because she didn’t want the public to know about Angelo James Konecki. While we’ve spotted him a very few couple of times, she tends to keep him out of the public eye.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, Baller Alert, ETOnline | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash

Saint West & 5 Other Celebrity Babies We Can’t Wait To See was originally published on globalgrind.com