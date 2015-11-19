Teacher & His Wife Remodel New Home To Surprise Students For Christmas After Their Mother’s Sudden Death

A small-town teacher and his wife are doing what they can to make this holiday season a little brighter for a deserving young student.

Earlier this year, a Warren, Ohio family was left devastated and searching for answers after a 35-year-old woman was the victim of a fatal shooting that reportedly took place in a local motel according to WKBN News. In addition to close friends and other family members, the woman left behind young children who are now preparing to spend their first Christmas without their mother. Upon seeing the story of the woman’s death on the local news, Jefferson Elementary school teacher William Sanders and his wife Kiisha realized that the woman was a close family friend of a student’s family in one of William’s classes and immediately began thinking of how they could help.

As a result, the remarkably selfless couple came up with the idea to partner with the local Warren Family Mission and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership organizations through their TSI student sponsorship foundation to assist them in acquiring a local home and began remodeling it for the children left behind by the tragedy. Mr. and Mrs. Sanders are currently in the process of completing the remodeling of the house and hope to have it ready to go in time for Christmas.