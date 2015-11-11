CLOSE
Country Singer Jason Aldean Sports Blackface While Dressing As Lil Wayne For Halloween

Jason Aldean is coming under some serious fire after photos surfaced of him sporting blackface makeup during a Halloween event.

According to his representative, the country singer was confirmed to be dressing as rapper Lil Wayne during a Halloween party, with the photos being released first on NashvilleGab.com.

The picture shows Aldean wearing black face makeup to imitate the rapper, along with fake dreadlocks, gold chains, and sunglasses.

While the rep confirmed that his client was “dressed as rapper Lil Wayne,” there was no explanation for the blackface makeup. He has yet to issue a statement or apology since the photo has surfaced.

The news is pretty odd from Aldean, considering that he is an artist working under to Jay Z‘s Tidal music service, which Lil Wayne also does business with.

What are your thoughts on Jason Aldean’s use of blackface makeup?

SOURCE: NashvilleGab.com, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Country Singer Jason Aldean Sports Blackface While Dressing As Lil Wayne For Halloween was originally published on globalgrind.com

black face , blackface , halloween , jason aldean , LIL WAYNE

