Your browser does not support iframes.

The Packers were fighting each other on the sidelines of a game, Reggie Bush is suing the city of St. Louis and more! Click on the audio player to hear more about the latest sports news on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Reggie Bush Suing The City Of St. Louis [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: