Stream GoldLink’s Debut Album “And After That, We Didn’t Talk” (NEW MUSIC)

Goldlink

GoldLink’s debut album is finally here.

After sharing singles like “Dance On Me,” “Unique,” and “New Black,” the DMV native releases And After That, We Didn’t Talk on Soulection. The 11-track album features guest appearances by Anderson .Paak, Masego, and Demo Taped.

In an interview with Pitchfork, GoldLink described his motivation behind the record, “I don’t want the album to feel like one consistent vibe, but rather that you’re going through a lot of emotions at the same time.”

You can catch GoldLink in living color on his promotional tour. To purchase And After That, We Didn’t Talk, click here. Stream GoldLink’s new album here.

Photos
