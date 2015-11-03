Jade West Honored For Making A Difference In Cincinnati!

100.3 Old School Cincy’s own Jade West was featured on WLWT5’s ‘Making A Difference’ segment for her efforts to increase awareness about Breast Cancer! Jade West joined trainer Joshua Reid for Operation D.R.I.V.E.N Boot Camp at Frederick Douglas Elementary this past weekend. But the pain and sweat was worth it to Jade because Breast Cancer has taken several family members from her. Check out the video and help Jade West continue to fight the fight for Breast Cancer Awareness!

