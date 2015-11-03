CLOSE
Cincy
Home

Jade West Honored For Making A Difference In Cincinnati!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Making a difference

Source: WLWT5 / WLWTS

 

100.3 Old School Cincy’s own Jade West was featured on WLWT5’s ‘Making A Difference’  segment for her efforts to increase awareness about Breast Cancer!  Jade West joined trainer Joshua Reid for Operation D.R.I.V.E.N Boot Camp at Frederick Douglas Elementary this past weekend.  But the pain and sweat was worth it to Jade because Breast Cancer has taken several family members from her.  Check out the video and help Jade West continue to fight the fight for Breast Cancer Awareness!
Making a difference

Source: WLWT5 / WLWTS

breast cancer , cincinnati , community , jade west , making a difference , WLWT

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 3 hours ago
02.06.19
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum: Tatum Talks to DDG
The Wiz Warm Up: Tatum Links With YouTuber…
 4 hours ago
02.06.19
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett’s Going Back To Work In Chicago
 6 hours ago
02.06.19
Travis Scott “Can’t Say,” Derek King “Tetris” &…
 17 hours ago
02.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close