Socially Decoded: Kim Kardashian Sips Tea With Serena & Loves Posting Naked Selfies

It was just a matter of time before Kim found herself the subject of Socially Decoded.

Kim Kardashian is the queen of social media, so it was just a matter of time before she found herself the subject of Socially Decoded.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been busy tweeting, Instagramming, and staying in the mix of all things trending, so we picked a few of her many, many posts to troll.

What do you think she and Serena talk about when they spill the tea? Why is Kim posting so many naked selfies? Is the Pope really that dope? We tackle all this and more on this week’s episode of Socially Decoded, featuring Carol and Brit, Miss Lissa Knows, Richie Redding, Mal and Mecc, Joy Daily, and the one and only BlogXilla.

For more Socially Decoded, click here.

52 photos Launch gallery

A History Of Kim Kardashian Magazine Covers (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Socially Decoded: Kim Kardashian Sips Tea With Serena & Loves Posting Naked Selfies

A History Of Kim Kardashian Magazine Covers (PHOTOS)

Socially Decoded: Kim Kardashian Sips Tea With Serena & Loves Posting Naked Selfies was originally published on globalgrind.com

