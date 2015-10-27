CLOSE
Kelly Rowland "Dumb" (NEW MUSIC)

Kelly Rowland has stayed a bit more off the music radar, but she’s back and more ready than ever.

Ms. Rowland takes to the song to talk about the men whose eye she has captured, seducing them as she makes her way to the dance floor.

Kelly has had a crazy year, as she’s become a new mom to her adorable almost-1-year-old son, Titan, as well as dealt with the loss of her mother.

Listen to the brand new track from Kelly Rowland below.

Kelly Rowland “Dumb” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

