Boo & Binge: 10 Halloween-Themed Episodes To Watch On Netflix & Hulu

Halloween is this Friday, and if you’re not hitting up a costume party this year, Netflix and Hulu have you covered.

Check out our list of Halloween-themed episodes to binge watch in the comfort of your own home.

Friends (Netflix- S8, Ep.6)

Friends has had multiple Halloween-themed episodes, but the one where Monica and Chandler throw a costume party is pretty epic.

New Girl (Netflix- S2, Ep. 6)

Jess gets a job at a haunted house and works up the courage to ask Sam to be her boyfriend. Schmidt pegged her Halloween costume as a “Zombie Woody Allen,” while he dresses as Matthew McConaughey in Magic Mike. Classic?

American Horror Story (Hulu- S1, Ep. 4)

If the regular episodes of AHS aren’t thrilling enough for you, the two-part Halloween special from the beloved first season will definitely have you shrieking.

Modern Family (Hulu- S2, Ep. 6)

Modern Family‘s Halloween-themed episodes are always hilarious. But season 2, when Claire turns the Dunphy residence into a haunted house, is pretty classic. It even received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

The Mindy Project (Hulu- S1, Ep. 4)

With unconventional costumes and arguably offensive one-liners, Mindy Kaling’s twist on the classic Halloween episode made hers more memorable than most.

Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 (Netflix- S2, Ep2)

James and Chloe throw their annual Halloween bash and James (who is afraid of the holiday) attempts to have a “positivity-themed” party. As you probably already imagined, it doesn’t go as planned.

How I Met Your Mother (Netflix- S1, Ep. 6)

The Slutty Pumpkin episode goes down in Halloween-themed episode history! Katie Holmes wears the infamous costume, but you’ll have to watch to see the rest.

Parks and Recreation (Hulu-S5, Ep. 5)

Leslie Knope as Rosie the Riveter…brilliant.

The Office (Netflix- S2, Ep. 5)

The Office‘s Halloween episodes are something to look forward to every year. In season 2, Michael, who yearns to be friends with all of his employees, has to lay someone off on Halloween. His hilarious tactics make this episode one of the most memorable in the show’s history.

Louie (Netflix- S2, Ep. 10)

Louie takes his daughters out for Halloween and in true Louie fashion, things get crazy as the night gets later.

VIDEO SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Boo & Binge: 10 Halloween-Themed Episodes To Watch On Netflix & Hulu was originally published on globalgrind.com