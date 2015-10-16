CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kim K. Postpones Her Baby Shower, Lamar Odom Reportedly Squeezes Khloe’s Hand

Kim K. has decided to put her baby shower on hold as her entire family rushes to Lamar Odom's side.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian in san diego

The expectant Kim K. has decided to put her baby shower on hold as her entire family rushes to Lamar Odom‘s side, PEOPLE reveals.

The former L.A. Lakers player was found unconscious on Tuesday afternoon at the Bunny Love Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada. According to the latest reports, Khloe Kardashian‘s estranged husband spent $75,000 during his four-day stay at the brothel, and may have overdosed on herbal Viagra while there.

Now, there are some signs of hope, as Lamar reportedly “fluttered” his eyelids and more. Daily News reports:

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward showed small signs of progress — squeezing his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian’s hand in a Las Vegas hospital and briefly fluttering his eyelids. Other members of the Kardashian clan boarded a jet after a two-day vigil, leaving Khloe behind by herself.

A first round of dialysis seemed to improve his kidney function as the longtime NBA vet recovered from his self-inflicted wounds.

Though he is reportedly showing small signs of progress, Lamar remains in critical condition at the Sunrise Hospital in Vegas, according to the outlet.

Keep Lamar Odom in your prayers and read more about what went down at the Bunny Love Ranch here.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

67 photos Launch gallery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Kim K. Postpones Her Baby Shower, Lamar Odom Reportedly Squeezes Khloe’s Hand

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113867”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113867″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113867″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113867” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Kim K. Postpones Her Baby Shower, Lamar Odom Reportedly Squeezes Khloe’s Hand was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby shower , drug abuse , Drug Addiction , health , kim kardashian , Lamar Odom

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close