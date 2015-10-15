CLOSE
Music
Home

Here Is The New Alleged Release Date For Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna attends Dior Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week

Source: Splash News / Splash

Rihanna is prepping fans very discretely for the release of her upcoming Anti album, and we may be getting it sooner than we thought.

The Bajan beauty revealed the cover art for her upcoming 8th studio project earlier this month, and social media went into a complete frenzy, especially her Navy fan base.

Now, according to Hits Daily Double, RiRi may be dropping her highly-anticipated album on November 6th, which will make the month pretty stacked with other anticipated music.

Just the week following, Justin Bieber, One Direction, Jeezy, and Ty Dolla $ign are set to drop their prospective projects, as well as Adele two weeks later.

Hopefully the rumors are true, and we can

SOURCE: Hits Daily Double | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

12 photos Launch gallery

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

Continue reading Here Is The New Alleged Release Date For Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album

Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113593”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113593″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113593″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113593” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Here Is The New Alleged Release Date For Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

#R8 , anti , anti album , release date , rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close