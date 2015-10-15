Bryson Tiller “Sorry Not Sorry” (NEW VIDEO)

With the success of Bryson Tiller’s acclaimed LP T R A P S O U L, the Louisville, Kentucky native returns to his hometown to shoot the video for his breakout song “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The dark new video, which simply features images of Bryson walking around Louisville, appears to be shot with a ’90s VHS filter.

After receiving cosigns from Drake, Travi$ Scott, and oddly enough, Sylvester Stallone, Bryson’s hitting the road on a spot date tour. He currently has three sold out shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

Watch Bryson’s new video up top.

