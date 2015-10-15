If you have been watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians in past few years, then you are may be familiar with Scott Disick‘s struggle with alcohol and drug abuse.
After he has attempted to go to rehab treatments more than once in the past, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian seems to be fully committed to getting clean for good this time around.
E! News first reported the news, stating, “A source tells E! News that Scott wants to be the best dad that he can possibly be and he is aware he needs to make some changes in his life. We’re told he is dedicated to getting help and is taking this decision very seriously. E! News has also learned that Disick has no work commitments or appearances in the foreseeable future.”
On the reality series, Scott struggled to keep his sobriety after his first rehab stint, as he was booked for multiple club appearances following.
His alcohol and drug abuse is also what allegedly led to the demise of his and Kourtney’s longtime relationship, after he was seen out with other women following a night of binge partying. The two share three children together.
We hope that Scott can get clean during this time for the sake of his children and his health.
SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Scott Disick Has Entered Rehab Again For Alcohol & Drug Abuse was originally published on globalgrind.com