Watch All The Performances From The 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards went down this past weekend, but the show is finally airing tonight.

With tons of the biggest names in hip-hop, and even some Hollywood faces, in attendance, we know that our televisions are going to be turned all the way up.

While many are looking forward to seeing who is set to hit the venue’s stage, the cyphers are what’s on most people’s radars for the evening.

With Future opening up the show, and Snoop Dogg back on for his hosting duties, the show is sure to be a must-watch.

If you can’t get to a television, or decided to watch the Democratic debate instead, we’ve got you covered.

Check out all of the performances from the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards below, and let us know who you think killed the stage.

Future opens up the Awards with “March Madness”

Def Squad Cypher featuring Erick Sermon, Redman, Keith Murray, and DJ Scratch

Cypher featuring Vince Staples, King Mez, Raury, and J Doe

T.I. and Young Drop perform “We In Da City (Remix)”

Dej Loaf and Kid Ink take the stage for “Let’s Be Honest”

Cypher featuring Joyner Lucas, Jackie Spade, Tink and Charles Hamilton

iHeartMemphis performs “Hit The Quan”

Cypher featuring the cast of Broadway show Hamilton

O.T. Genasis performs “Coco” for the Awards

Cypher featuring Albe Back, Muggsy Malone, Trips and Joyner Lucas

Rich Homie Quan performs “Flex”

Live Cypher

Travi$ Scott performs “90201” and “Antidote”

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: BET

14 photos Launch gallery

2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, & More

2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, & More

Watch All The Performances From The 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 BET hip hop awards , BET Hip Hop Awards , Hip Hop Awards , snoop dogg

Photos
