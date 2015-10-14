Watch All The Performances From The 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards went down this past weekend, but the show is finally airing tonight.
With tons of the biggest names in hip-hop, and even some Hollywood faces, in attendance, we know that our televisions are going to be turned all the way up.
While many are looking forward to seeing who is set to hit the venue’s stage, the cyphers are what’s on most people’s radars for the evening.
With Future opening up the show, and Snoop Dogg back on for his hosting duties, the show is sure to be a must-watch.
If you can’t get to a television, or decided to watch the Democratic debate instead, we’ve got you covered.
Check out all of the performances from the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards below, and let us know who you think killed the stage.
Future opens up the Awards with “March Madness”
Def Squad Cypher featuring Erick Sermon, Redman, Keith Murray, and DJ Scratch
Cypher featuring Vince Staples, King Mez, Raury, and J Doe
T.I. and Young Drop perform “We In Da City (Remix)”
Dej Loaf and Kid Ink take the stage for “Let’s Be Honest”
Cypher featuring Joyner Lucas, Jackie Spade, Tink and Charles Hamilton
iHeartMemphis performs “Hit The Quan”
Cypher featuring the cast of Broadway show Hamilton
O.T. Genasis performs “Coco” for the Awards
Cypher featuring Albe Back, Muggsy Malone, Trips and Joyner Lucas
Rich Homie Quan performs “Flex”
Live Cypher
Travi$ Scott performs “90201” and “Antidote”
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: BET
2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Featuring Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, & More
Source:Splash
1 of 14
2. Ray J and Princess Love
2 of 14
2. Ray J and Princess Love
3. DJ Drama
3 of 14
3. DJ Drama
4. Travis Scott
4 of 14
4. Travis Scott
5. DJ Khaled
5 of 14
5. DJ Khaled
Source:Splash
6 of 14
6. Dej Loaf and her mother
7. Lil Scrappy
7 of 14
7. Lil Scrappy
8. E-40
8 of 14
8. E-40
9. Snoop Dogg
9 of 14
9. Snoop Dogg
Source:Splash
10 of 14
10. Redman and his son
11. Rich Homie Quan
11 of 14
11. Rich Homie Quan
12. 2 Chainz
12 of 14
12. 2 Chainz
13. T-Pain
13 of 14
13. T-Pain
14. Soulja Boy
14 of 14
14. Soulja Boy
