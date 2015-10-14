CLOSE
Amber Rose Says Her & Blac Chyna Were Never Doing A Reality Show

Amber Rose blac chyna

Source: Splash News

It looks like Amber Rose and Blac Chyna won’t be coming to a television screen near you as we originally thought.

After reports swirled that the model duo were on board to getting their own reality show, TMZ reported this past weekend that the show was “canceled” before it even began.

It turns out that that is also far from the truth, as Muva Rosebud took to her Twitter to shut down the reports, revealing that a reality show with the two was never even in the works.

On top of it, rumors swirled that the ladies had a falling out of some sort after Chyna was not in attendance of Amber’s recent Slut Walk LA event.

Amber disclaimed those speculations too, writing to her fans:

We’re glad that these two are on great terms, although we are sad that they won’t be hitting our television lineup.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Amber Rose Says Her & Blac Chyna Were Never Doing A Reality Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

amber rose , Blac Chyna , reality show , Rumors , slut walk la , TMZ

Photos
