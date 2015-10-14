It looks like Amber Rose and Blac Chyna won’t be coming to a television screen near you as we originally thought.
After reports swirled that the model duo were on board to getting their own reality show, TMZ reported this past weekend that the show was “canceled” before it even began.
It turns out that that is also far from the truth, as Muva Rosebud took to her Twitter to shut down the reports, revealing that a reality show with the two was never even in the works.
On top of it, rumors swirled that the ladies had a falling out of some sort after Chyna was not in attendance of Amber’s recent Slut Walk LA event.
Amber disclaimed those speculations too, writing to her fans:
We’re glad that these two are on great terms, although we are sad that they won’t be hitting our television lineup.
Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles
1. And it begins #amberroseslutwalk #MyMommy #FuckYo30Showers #NoSlutShaming
2. Amber Rose on stage at the 2015 SlutWalk in Los Angeles.
3. Amber Rose arriving at the SlutWalk.
4. Amber Rose standing beside her mother at the 2015 SlutWalk.
5. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
6. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
7. Nick Cannon seen taking pictures with fans at the 2015 SlutWalk.
8. Amber Rose writing on the Wall Of Shame at the SlutWalk.
9. Amber Rose breaks down when talking about Wiz Khalifa at the SlutWalk.
10. Bullshit. #amberroseslutwalk
11. #amberroseslutwalk
12. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍🙌
13. Wall of No Shame #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍
14. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍
15. Kisses from Muva.
Amber Rose Says Her & Blac Chyna Were Never Doing A Reality Show was originally published on globalgrind.com