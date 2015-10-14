Amber Rose Says Her & Blac Chyna Were Never Doing A Reality Show

It looks like Amber Rose and Blac Chyna won’t be coming to a television screen near you as we originally thought.

After reports swirled that the model duo were on board to getting their own reality show, TMZ reported this past weekend that the show was “canceled” before it even began.

It turns out that that is also far from the truth, as Muva Rosebud took to her Twitter to shut down the reports, revealing that a reality show with the two was never even in the works.

So how does ones show get Canceled if there's no show to cancel? Question of the day. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) October 13, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On top of it, rumors swirled that the ladies had a falling out of some sort after Chyna was not in attendance of Amber’s recent Slut Walk LA event.

Amber disclaimed those speculations too, writing to her fans:

Furthermore @BLACCHYNA is my sis for life. She wasn't at my Slutwalk cuz… It's none of ur fucking business why ✌️ — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) October 13, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We’re glad that these two are on great terms, although we are sad that they won’t be hitting our television lineup.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

