CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Travis Scott Stop Music Checks Security After Roughing Up Fan ***Explicit Content***

0 reads
Leave a comment

Respect is the operative word! After viewing the video it’s confirmed that it’s a must when in the presence of Mr. Scott! After the taping of the BET Hip Hop Awards, Travis Scott put on a performance in the ATL and ish hit the fan. As audience members got TURNT more security stepped in and one in particular got beside himself. Once the rapper caught wind of the scuffle he had words for the Bouncer. Video below.

***Video Contains Explicit Language***

Your Thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews

BET , BET Hip Hop Awards , bullying , jade west , rhianna , Security , Travis Scott

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
02.06.19
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum: Tatum Talks to DDG
The Wiz Warm Up: Tatum Links With YouTuber…
 10 hours ago
02.06.19
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett’s Going Back To Work In Chicago
 12 hours ago
02.06.19
Travis Scott “Can’t Say,” Derek King “Tetris” &…
 22 hours ago
02.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close