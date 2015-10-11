Travis Scott Stop Music Checks Security After Roughing Up Fan ***Explicit Content***

Respect is the operative word! After viewing the video it’s confirmed that it’s a must when in the presence of Mr. Scott! After the taping of the BET Hip Hop Awards, Travis Scott put on a performance in the ATL and ish hit the fan. As audience members got TURNT more security stepped in and one in particular got beside himself. Once the rapper caught wind of the scuffle he had words for the Bouncer. Video below.

***Video Contains Explicit Language***

Your Thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: