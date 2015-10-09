CLOSE
You Have To Watch This Video Of The Rock 'Hit The Quan'

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

The Rock is our man friend in our head.

The Ballers’ star’s Instagram feed continues to be a wealth of funny videos, motivational quotes and, of course, sexy photos. But his latest post features him getting down in what he calls “post cardio bliss” to iHeart Memphis’ Hit The Quan.

Check it out in the adorable video below.

You Have To Watch This Video Of The Rock 'Hit The Quan' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

