Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq Arrested For DUI After Crashing Car In L.A.

It’s unusual to see reality starlet Malika Haqq in the press for anything negative, so here’s to hoping she and anyone else involved is OK.

The 32-year-old twin, reality TV star, and best friend to Khloe Kardashian was arrested for driving under the influence after she crashed her car on a Los Angeles highway earlier this morning.

Instagram Photo

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Authorities responded and followed up with a sobriety test, which Malika reportedly failed:

Law enforcement sources tell us, Malika crashed on the 101 at around 3 AM. According to the CHP report, Malika showed “objective symptoms of intoxication.” We’re told deputies gave her a field sobriety test and she failed. Cops believe Malika was under the influence of alcohol and arrested her for DUI.  

Malika, who attended a friend’s birthday party with her sister Khadijah earlier on in the evening (photo above), suffered the loss of close friend Chinx in May, who according to reports, was much more than a friend – although he was married at the time of his death.

She was released just before noon after posting a $30,000 bond, E! reports.

