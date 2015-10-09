How amazing would it be to stream your favorite TV shows from your phone, and what if you could do it in real-time? Well, thanks to Verizon, there’s now an App for that called Go90.

The new groundbreaking social entertainment platform celebrated with a star-studded launch party in L.A. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Celebrities in attendance included, but weren’t limited to, Christina Milian, Zoe Saldana, Sanaa Lathan, Gabourey Sidibe, and Luke James, with a special surprise performance by Kanye West.

Global Grind caught up with Milian on the red carpet to learn more about the app and what inspired her to come out in support of the project.

“I’m extremely excited. I love the fact that there’s so much connection with the people,” said Milian. “You can be anywhere around the world and you’re seeing live steaming and full-on entertainment to things acquired to your taste.”

The singer/actress is gearing up for the season 2 premiere of her E! reality show Christina Milian Turned Up, and revealed there will be more family, more drama, and insight into how they supported sister Danielle when she lost her son just hours after he was born.

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing star seemed very happy, especially when discussing her upcoming video shoot for new single “Do It,” featuring Lil Wayne. She couldn’t give us too much detail about what to expect from the video, but assured us … “It will be sexy. That’s without a doubt. I can’t help it and he can’t help it when we’re together.”

The free Go90 app allows users to stream NFL events, and primetime TV shows from networks including Comedy Central, ESPN, VICE, VH1, and Awesomeness TV right to their phone or tablet. It also allows users to “cut and share” their favorite clips and send to friends and family via text, email, Facebook, and Twitter.

Christina Milian Talks “Empire” Inspiration & “Sexy” New Video With Lil Wayne was originally published on globalgrind.com