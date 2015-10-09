Christina Milian Talks “Empire” Inspiration & “Sexy” New Video With Lil Wayne

How amazing would it be to stream your favorite TV shows from your phone, and what if you could do it in real-time? Well, thanks to Verizon, there’s now an App for that called Go90.
The new groundbreaking social entertainment platform celebrated with a star-studded launch party in L.A. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Celebrities in attendance included, but weren’t limited to, Christina Milian, Zoe Saldana, Sanaa Lathan, Gabourey Sidibe, and Luke James, with a special surprise performance by Kanye West.
Global Grind caught up with Milian on the red carpet to learn more about the app and what inspired her to come out in support of the project.
“I’m extremely excited. I love the fact that there’s so much connection with the people,” said Milian. “You can be anywhere around the world and you’re seeing live steaming and full-on entertainment to things acquired to your taste.”
The singer/actress is gearing up for the season 2 premiere of her E! reality show Christina Milian Turned Up, and revealed there will be more family, more drama, and insight into how they supported sister Danielle when she lost her son just hours after he was born.
The Love Don’t Cost A Thing star seemed very happy, especially when discussing her upcoming video shoot for new single “Do It,” featuring Lil Wayne. She couldn’t give us too much detail about what to expect from the video, but assured us … “It will be sexy. That’s without a doubt. I can’t help it and he can’t help it when we’re together.”
The free Go90 app allows users to stream NFL events, and primetime TV shows from networks including Comedy Central, ESPN, VICE, VH1, and Awesomeness TV right to their phone or tablet. It also allows users to “cut and share” their favorite clips and send to friends and family via text, email, Facebook, and Twitter.
25 Pictures Of Christina Milian & Her Fine Ass Sisters Danielle & Liz (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 25
1. @lizmilian_ @christinamilian and I getting #goldenglob #glammed by #Billyb today on #e! Who tuned in?
Source:Instagram
2 of 25
2. #LiveTweet us tonight while watching a new episode of #ChristinaMilianTurnedUp on E! At 10/9 central.. You got questions? We got answers.. @danielle_milian @lizmilian_ ( use #ChristinaMilianTurnedUp to be part of the convo) feel free to repost! We appreciate your support!
Source:Instagram
3 of 25
3. Work It Danielle!
Source:Instagram
4 of 25
4. Liz Getting Glam'd Up
Source:Instagram
5 of 25
5. Tina Turn Up
Source:Instagram
6 of 25
6. The Milians
Source:Instagram
7 of 25
7. Danielle Hittin' The Concrete Catwalk
Source:Instagram
8 of 25
8. Christina Redefined
Source:Instagram
9 of 25
9. Let Them Eat Cake, Liz
Source:Instagram
10 of 25
10. Liz & Danielle
Source:Instagram
11 of 25
11. But First…Lemme Take A Selfie
Source:Instagram
12 of 25
12. Sister Sister
Source:Instagram
13 of 25
13. Danielle On Her MILF Steeze
Source:Instagram
14 of 25
14. Sisters Will Always Have Your Back
Source:Instagram
15 of 25
15. Waiting On Christina…
Source:Instagram
16 of 25
16. #NoFilter
Source:Instagram
17 of 25
17. Selfies By Liz
Source:Instagram
18 of 25
18. #WeArePopCulture
Source:Instagram
19 of 25
19. Danielle's Stevie Wonder To The Bullsh*t
Source:Instagram
20 of 25
20. Liz With Her Little Big Sister – Christina
Source:Instagram
21 of 25
21. Just A Regular Day #BathroomPics
Source:Instagram
22 of 25
22. Ready, Set, Interview
Source:Instagram
23 of 25
23. Danielle Loves A Good Car Selfie
Source:Instagram
24 of 25
24. #CubanHipster #LaNegraTieneTumbao
Source:Instagram
25 of 25
25. La Familia
Christina Milian Talks “Empire” Inspiration & “Sexy” New Video With Lil Wayne was originally published on globalgrind.com