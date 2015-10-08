Adrienne Bailon is never shy of facing rumors head on, and that includes the latest one that says her and Rob Kardashian have gotten back together.

The host of The Real has just ended her engagement to Roc Nation A&R, Lenny Santiago, and already the rumor mill is saying that she has rekindled things with her former flame.

Speaking with Latina Magazine at their Hot List party this week, she addressed the rumors, stating, “I think he’s a great guy and I always wish him well, but the rumors are going to go crazy.”

She also added in, “It is what it is.”

This isn’t the first time that fans have gotten their hopes up, thinking the two might be back together, but it looks like that ship has sailed far, far away.

Adrienne and Rob broke up in 2009, which was captured on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show, showing Rob’s infidelity.

We’re glad that Adrienne cleared the talks up, letting her get back to finding herself as a newly single woman.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: All Def Digital

Is Adrienne Bailon Back With Rob Kardashian? ‘The Real’ Host Addresses Rumors was originally published on globalgrind.com