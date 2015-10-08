Is Adrienne Bailon Back With Rob Kardashian? ‘The Real’ Host Addresses Rumors

Adrienne Bailon is never shy of facing rumors head on, and that includes the latest one that says her and Rob Kardashian have gotten back together.
The host of The Real has just ended her engagement to Roc Nation A&R, Lenny Santiago, and already the rumor mill is saying that she has rekindled things with her former flame.
Speaking with Latina Magazine at their Hot List party this week, she addressed the rumors, stating, “I think he’s a great guy and I always wish him well, but the rumors are going to go crazy.”
She also added in, “It is what it is.”
This isn’t the first time that fans have gotten their hopes up, thinking the two might be back together, but it looks like that ship has sailed far, far away.
Adrienne and Rob broke up in 2009, which was captured on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show, showing Rob’s infidelity.
We’re glad that Adrienne cleared the talks up, letting her get back to finding herself as a newly single woman.
SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: All Def Digital
23 Smoking Hot Pictures Of Adrienne Bailon (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 23
1. Barely There…
Source:Instagram
2 of 23
2. Nothing Better Than A Red Lip & Some Cleavage
Source:Instagram
3 of 23
3. Bold & Bronze
Source:Instagram
4 of 23
4. Sexy, Sexy
Source:Instagram
5 of 23
5. Sexy Selfie
Source:Instagram
6 of 23
6. Caliente!
Source:Instagram
7 of 23
7. Adrienne's Such A Tease
Source:Instagram
8 of 23
8. Beach Babe
Source:Instagram
9 of 23
9. #ThirstTrap
Source:Instagram
10 of 23
10. OWWW!
Source:Instagram
11 of 23
11. Hiiiii Adrienne
12 of 23
12. #NoMakeUp
Source:Instagram
13 of 23
13. Yacht Life
Source:Instagram
14 of 23
14. Hotter Than A Shot Of Cuervo
Source:Instagram
15 of 23
15. Booty, Booty, Booty Rockin' Everywhere
Source:Instagram
16 of 23
16. Muy Bonita!
Source:Instagram
17 of 23
17. Photo Shoot Fresh
Source:Instagram
18 of 23
18. Hottie With A Body
Source:Instagram
19 of 23
19. She's A Little Quarterback, Ya Dig?
Source:Instagram
20 of 23
20. Seriously Sexy
Source:Instagram
21 of 23
21. Sexy Face
Source:Instagram
22 of 23
22. Work it!
Source:Instagram
23 of 23
23. Lavish Latina
Is Adrienne Bailon Back With Rob Kardashian? ‘The Real’ Host Addresses Rumors was originally published on globalgrind.com