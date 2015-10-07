CLOSE
Everything You Need To Do & See At Atlanta’s A3C Festival & Conference This Week

The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future

As festival season quickly comes to a close, A3C Music Festival & Conference is slated to unofficially end the trendy pastime with a 5-day music festival and conference in Atlanta.

Not categorized by bohemian-style clothing or frivolous accessories like glow sticks, A3C has served as a platform for hip-hop and R&B artists (primarily from the southern region) to showcase their talents on intimate stages across the city for ten years and counting.

In its 11th year, A3C also incorporates the element of live panels and conferences detailing the ins and outs of navigating the music business, as well as understanding the history behind the art and culture of hip-hop through academia, film, fashion, and social responsibility.

Fans can expect appearances from Father, 2 Chainz, Rakim, Wiz Khalifa, Beanie Sigel, Just Blaze, Cam’ron, Raury, DeJ Loaf, Mike WiLL Made-It, OG Maco, Curren$y, and so many more dope artists.

The conference portion of the festival is Thursday, October 8 to Saturday, October 10 at The Loudermilk Center in downtown Atlanta. If you’re heading down to the dirty south to experience A3C, click here to download the smartphone app.

Here’s everything you need to catch at A3C. 

Thursday, October 8

Instagram Photo

Soulfood Cypher

Where: Atlanta Streetcar in Old Fourth Ward

Time: 4-5:30 p.m.

Instagram Photo

A3Conversations w/ Dame Dash & Marc Lamont Hill 

Where: Conference Center Ballroom

Time: 5 p.m.

Coor's Light Soundtrack

Soundtrack With DJ Mustard & Fabolous 

Where: Tabernacle

Time: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Instagram Photo

Friday, October 9

Instagram Photo

Art & Needlz

Where: Atlanta’s Harlem Nights Ultra Lounge

Time: 8-11 p.m.

Instagram Photo

Hip-Hop N Hipsters

Where: 258 Auburn Ave, Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Instagram Photo

BET Music Matters Showcase

Where: Main Stage @ Festival Grounds

Time: 5 – 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 10

Instagram Photo

A3Conversations w/ Juan Epstein & De La Soul 

Where: Conference Center Ballroom

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Instagram Photo

The Art Of Sound w/ Rico Love 

Where: A3C Pro-Audio Center

Time: 2 – 3 p.m.

Instagram Photo

A3Conversations w/ Juan Epstein & Rakim 

Where: Conference Center Ballroom

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Instagram Photo

Women In Hip-Hop: The Entrepreneurs 

Where: Conference Center Ballroom

Time: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Instagram Photo

Fresh Dressed Screening 

Where: Cinefest

Time: 5- 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

Instagram Photo

Soul In The Hole 

Where: Selena S. Butler Park

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Instagram Photo

Taylor Gang Showcase 

Where: A3C Main Stage

Time: 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Instagram Photo

A3C Official Closing Party 

Where: Boiler Room

Time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Getty

10 Forgotten But Great Atlanta Rap Acts (LIST)

10 Forgotten But Great Atlanta Rap Acts (LIST)

Everything You Need To Do & See At Atlanta's A3C Festival & Conference This Week was originally published on globalgrind.com

