Did Victor Cruz’s Fiancée Blast His Sidechicks With A Scathing Group Text?

Some athletes really can’t stay faithful in a room full of hoes. Despite being a model citizen and ambassador for the New York Giants, it appears Victor Cruz isn’t as clean-cut as we all thought.

MediaTakeOut obtained an alleged screenshot text from Vic’s fiancée, Elaina Watley, which she reportedly sent to all of his sidechicks in hopes of destroying Cruz’s stable of thots. Let’s just say, her crushing text may have been the final blow in the women’s connection to the star receiver.

Why women have to be on absolute crack to date a pro athlete and expect monogamy. #victorcruz pic.twitter.com/v4GNZuQDO7 — jeffpearlman (@jeffpearlman) October 6, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After not even playing a single down this season thanks to injury, you’d think Victor would be more focused on trying to return to the field. Instead, Cruz might be busy trying to get first downs against team thottie. Shape up Vic, New York is going to need you on Sundays.

SOURCE: MediaTakeOut, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)
1. Tom Brady
2. Roddy White
3. Andrew Whitworth
4. Matt Toeaina
5. Joe Flacco
6. Vince WIlfork
7. Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints
8. Peyton Manning
9. Larry Fitzgerald
10. Frank Gore
11. Jason Witten
12. Dwayne Bowe
13. Dez Bryant and his boy.
14. Lesean McCoy holds his son close.
15. Chris Hoke and his son Cade
16. Hines Ward and his son Jaden
17. Keyshawn Johnson
18. Rick Seubert and his son Hunter
19. Plaxico Burress and his son Elijah
20. Aaron Smith
21. Casey Hampton
22. Drew Brees

