Notice anything different about your boy Rick Ross?
He’s standing next to Jay Z looking like Wiz Khalifa out in this bih. Rick has been hitting the gym hard, doing what he calls Ross Fit; shout-out to all the pears. It’s working- but speaking of work, let’s get back to business. The Black Dollar rapper and the Magna Carter mogul had a meeting on Monday. No word on what they’re working on, but we hope it’s some exclusive content with TIDAL.
The streaming app just hit a million subscribers, and Jay Z decided to show his face on Twitter and share his stream of consciousness with the masses to announce a special concert.
As for Rick Ross, he’s about to get married to model Lira Mercer, and his mixtape is really dope. Life is grand.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Rick Ross’ New Figure: He’s Almost Down To Jay Z’s Size was originally published on globalgrind.com