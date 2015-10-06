Notice anything different about your boy Rick Ross?

He’s standing next to Jay Z looking like Wiz Khalifa out in this bih. Rick has been hitting the gym hard, doing what he calls Ross Fit; shout-out to all the pears. It’s working- but speaking of work, let’s get back to business. The Black Dollar rapper and the Magna Carter mogul had a meeting on Monday. No word on what they’re working on, but we hope it’s some exclusive content with TIDAL.

The streaming app just hit a million subscribers, and Jay Z decided to show his face on Twitter and share his stream of consciousness with the masses to announce a special concert.

"Nothing real can be threatened, nothing unreal exists" Tidal is platinum. 1,000,000 people and counting. Let's celebrate 10/20 Brooklyn. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As for Rick Ross, he’s about to get married to model Lira Mercer, and his mixtape is really dope. Life is grand.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Rick Ross’ New Figure: He’s Almost Down To Jay Z’s Size was originally published on globalgrind.com