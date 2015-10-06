CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rick Ross’ New Figure: He’s Almost Down To Jay Z’s Size

Notice anything different about your boy Rick Ross?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Notice anything different about your boy Rick Ross?

He’s standing next to Jay Z looking like Wiz Khalifa out in this bih. Rick has been hitting the gym hard, doing what he calls Ross Fit; shout-out to all the pears. It’s working- but speaking of work, let’s get back to business. The Black Dollar rapper and the Magna Carter mogul had a meeting on Monday. No word on what they’re working on, but we hope it’s some exclusive content with TIDAL.

Instagram Photo

The streaming app just hit a million subscribers, and Jay Z decided to show his face on Twitter and share his stream of consciousness with the masses to announce a special concert.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As for Rick Ross, he’s about to get married to model Lira Mercer, and his mixtape is really dope. Life is grand.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Rick Ross’ New Figure: He’s Almost Down To Jay Z’s Size

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111366”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111366″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111366″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111366” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Rick Ross’ New Figure: He’s Almost Down To Jay Z’s Size was originally published on globalgrind.com

health , jay-z , lifestyle , Rick Ross , roc nation , Tidal , weight , weight loss

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close