Girls Day Out: Kourtney K Takes North & Penelope Out To Lunch As She Thanks Fans For Scott Breakup Support

Kourtney Kardashian has been dealing with some serious heartbreak in recent months, but she’s been getting through it with the help of her family, friends, and even fans.

The reality star was spotted taking some of her favorite little girls, North West and Penelope Disick, out for a lunch date in Westlake Village.

North was acting silly as usual, as she made funny faces at the paps, while carrying her precious stuffed animal that she gripped with all her might while Kourtney carried her.

Penelope walked solo near her mommy and cousin, where she looked as cute as a button in a black and white plaid dress and brown boots.

Kourtney seems to have had her spirits lifted lately, as she’s been a little more smiley, and it looks like her fan’s support has certainly contributed to that after her tough split with Scott Disick.

She wrote to her fans on Twitter, stating:

Reading your tweets and I need you guys to know how truly touched I am by your love. I love you guys. You help me more than you know. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 5, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It probably hasn’t been too easy for Kourt, being that Scott has been seen canoodling with 18-year-old model Lindsay Vrckovnik, who is his rumored new girlfriend.

With adorable faces like North and Penelope to see every day, Kourtney won’t be down for long.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

18 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111344”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111344″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111344″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111344” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever Source:Splash News 1 of 18 1. Hot momma. Source:Splash News 2 of 18 2. Flaunting toned abs. Source:Splash News 3 of 18 3. Strutting in a mini dress. Source:Splash News 4 of 18 4. Distressed denim like a badass. 5 of 18 5. No mom shorts here! Source:Instagram 6 of 18 6. Damn! She rocked this jumpsuit to Kylie's 18th birthday party. Source:Instagram 7 of 18 7. Selfie game strong. Source:Splash News 8 of 18 8. Mommy duty. Source:Instagram 9 of 18 9. On a Tuesday. Source:Instagram 10 of 18 10. Yeezus. Source:Instagram 11 of 18 11. Denim cut-offs for the 4th of July. Source:Instagram 12 of 18 12. Kourt and Khlo. Source:Instagram 13 of 18 13. Doing dishes. Source:Splash News 14 of 18 14. Girls night out. Source:Splash News 15 of 18 15. Killing it. Source:Instagram 16 of 18 16. Goth glam. Source:Instagram 17 of 18 17. Braided beauty. Source:Instagram 18 of 18 18. Hello, cleavage. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111344”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111344″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111344″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111344” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Girls Day Out: Kourtney K Takes North & Penelope Out To Lunch As She Thanks Fans For Scott Breakup Support Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111344”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111344″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111344″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111344” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Girls Day Out: Kourtney K Takes North & Penelope Out To Lunch As She Thanks Fans For Scott Breakup Support was originally published on globalgrind.com