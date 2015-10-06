CLOSE
Girls Day Out: Kourtney K Takes North & Penelope Out To Lunch As She Thanks Fans For Scott Breakup Support

Kourtney Kardashian, North West, and Penelope out to eat

Kourtney Kardashian has been dealing with some serious heartbreak in recent months, but she’s been getting through it with the help of her family, friends, and even fans.

The reality star was spotted taking some of her favorite little girls, North West and Penelope Disick, out for a lunch date in Westlake Village.

Kourtney Kardashian, North West, and Penelope out to eat

North was acting silly as usual, as she made funny faces at the paps, while carrying her precious stuffed animal that she gripped with all her might while Kourtney carried her.

Penelope walked solo near her mommy and cousin, where she looked as cute as a button in a black and white plaid dress and brown boots.

Kourtney seems to have had her spirits lifted lately, as she’s been a little more smiley, and it looks like her fan’s support has certainly contributed to that after her tough split with Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian, North West, and Penelope out to eat

She wrote to her fans on Twitter, stating:

It probably hasn’t been too easy for Kourt, being that Scott has been seen canoodling with 18-year-old model Lindsay Vrckovnik, who is his rumored new girlfriend.

With adorable faces like North and Penelope to see every day, Kourtney won’t be down for long.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever

Evidence That Single Kourtney Kardashian Is Hotter Than Ever

