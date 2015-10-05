The Oregon State Police Medical Examiner confirmed on Saturday that 26-year-old mass shooter Chris Harper Mercer committed suicide.

According to new reports, a 59-year-old British mother named Kim Dietz was also killed in the mass shooting that took place at Umpqua Community College. Dietz was in the classroom next door when she first heard gunfire. She attempted to put a halt to the rampage but was fatally shot. Dietz attended the community college “to gain ‘more life experience’, after her daughter started there,” according to Daily Mail.

Two days after the mass shooting, Donald Trump spoke on the tragedy and said guns aren’t the problem. He argued that the real issue is the lack of mental health services available in the nation. The Republican presidential candidate also goes on to defend the Second Amendment, in which he said “No matter what you do, you will always have problems… but it’s not the guns. It’s the people, it’s these sick people.”

What are your thoughts on Donald’s comments?

SOURCE: Daily Mail, Daily Mail, Complex | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, News Inc.

Continue reading Medical Examiner Confirms Oregon Shooter Took His Own Life

