Our favorite power couple just celebrated over two decades of marriage.
Yesterday, President of the United States, Barack Obama, and his First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. The two have been rocking steady since October 3rd, 1992 and welcomed their beautiful girls not long after. To honor their strong relationship, Obama shared an adorable photo that pays tribute to his lady.
The relationship between President Obama and Michelle is one that has inspired the nation. Both will have one more anniversary to celebrate in the White House before Obama finishes his second term as President.
Congratulations to the Obamas!
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Real Love: President Obama Shares Adorable Photo As He & FLOTUS Celebrate 23 Years Of Marriage was originally published on globalgrind.com