Late Night News Recap: Justin Bieber Turns Up With Rae Sremmurd In New Zealand & More

Justin Bieber joined Rae Sremmurd during their performance in New Zealand this week, and the singer turned all the way up. The duo had the Biebs extra lit on stage, as the crooner was seen dancing, and taking a bottle of Hennessy straight to the head. It looks like Bieber doesn’t have any worries these days, especially with a no. 1 album. [Rap-Up]

A lot of artists have been putting their own touches on Drake‘s popular “Hotline Bling” track, and now Erykah Badu is next up. The “Tyrone” singer puts her twist on the Drizzy song, and keeps things in perfect Badu fashion, with a sample vocal from Andre 3000. [Miss Info]

If you watched the season 2 premiere of Empire last week, then you probably noticed that Petey Pablo was apart of a few scenes with Terrence Howard. It turns out that his role in the show isn’t by chance, as Howard actually got him the gig as a way to pay him back for $200 he loaned by ten years ago when he lost his wallet at the Hustle & Flow premiere. Pablo was paid $15,000 for the role, which he says is anchoring as “interest” after all these years. [Complex]

Dave East has dropped his highly-anticipated Hate Me Now mixtape via the Mass Appeal label, which is hosted by DJ Drama. With features from Pusha T, Nas, Styles P, Mack Wilds, Tray Pizzy and more, the tape is definitely one you’re going to want to bump this Fall season. [Dat Piff]

Late Night News Recap: Justin Bieber Turns Up With Rae Sremmurd In New Zealand & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
