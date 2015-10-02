President Obama has made a statement regarding to tragic mass shooting at Oregon’s Umpqua Community College earlier today.

The horrific incident resulted in the deaths of at least 10 students, with multiple injuries reported, as well as the death of 20-year-old male gunman.

During a speech earlier this evening, Obama gave an emotional statement regarding the mass shooting, expressing sadness and anger, as this is his 15th address of a mass school shooting during his presidency.

He stated, “This is a political choice that we make to allow this to happen every few months in America. We collectively are answerable to those families who lose their loved ones because of our inaction.”

“Somehow this has become routine. The reporting is routine. My response here at this podium ends up routine … We have become numb to this,” he continued.

Obama also stressed that gun laws need to be changed in order to help prevent future incidents such as this one. “Each time this happens, I am going to say we are going to have to do something about it — and we are going to have to change our laws,” he stated.

He concluded, “This is not something I can do myself.”

Watch the full speech from President Obama above, which begins around the 14-minute mark.

SOURCE: CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

President Obama Responds To Oregon Mass Shooting: “We’ve Become Numb To This” was originally published on globalgrind.com