‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started

Television Academy Event For 'Empire' - A Performance Under The Stars At The Grove

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

With the humungous success of Empire around the globe, having become a series sensation, it looks like a spin-off might really take place.

After director Lee Daniels confirmed that a spin-off to the Fox show would be “coming without question,” it looks like progress is being made to make it reality.

Fox TV Group co-chief, Dana Walden, told Vulture that discussions of a new show have officially started, with the show coming through one or multiple episodes of Empire this season.

The show could even start at the beginning of next year, but the team is trying to figure out which specific character they would give it too.

She told the outlet, “If there’s a character … that feels original enough, has enough momentum and enough of a storytelling engine, we will definitely look to spin Empire off for next season,” she said. Said character, Walden added, “would, in all likelihood, appear in the second half of this season.”

Rumors started that Cookie Lyon may be getting a prequel series, based on her youth and upbringing leading her to meet Luscious Lyon.

As of right now, they are not reportedly rushing or pushing the idea to Lee Daniels, but we can keep hope that it may happen soon.

‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
