‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started

With the humungous success of Empire around the globe, having become a series sensation, it looks like a spin-off might really take place.

After director Lee Daniels confirmed that a spin-off to the Fox show would be “coming without question,” it looks like progress is being made to make it reality.

Fox TV Group co-chief, Dana Walden, told Vulture that discussions of a new show have officially started, with the show coming through one or multiple episodes of Empire this season.

The show could even start at the beginning of next year, but the team is trying to figure out which specific character they would give it too.

She told the outlet, “If there’s a character … that feels original enough, has enough momentum and enough of a storytelling engine, we will definitely look to spin Empire off for next season,” she said. Said character, Walden added, “would, in all likelihood, appear in the second half of this season.”

Rumors started that Cookie Lyon may be getting a prequel series, based on her youth and upbringing leading her to meet Luscious Lyon.

As of right now, they are not reportedly rushing or pushing the idea to Lee Daniels, but we can keep hope that it may happen soon.

SOURCE: Vulture | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO: “Empire” Cast Kills The Cover Of Hollywood Reporter, Lee Daniels Confirms “Empire” Spinoff & Defends Terrence Howard

SEE ALSO: What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Jussie Smollet’s New Show, “Empire” Season 2 Preview, & More

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109988”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109988″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109988″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109988” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); ‘Empire’ Had Us Like…The Best Memes From The Season 2 Premiere Source:Instagram 1 of 15 1. Empire Season 2 Kicks Off With A Bang Source:Instagram 2 of 15 2. Boo Boo Kitty’s Debutant Twerk Got Roasted Source:Instagram 3 of 15 3. Cookie Slapped Fire Out Of Jamal Source:Instagram 4 of 15 4. This Is Just Funny Source:Instagram 5 of 15 5. Lesbihonest Source:Instagram 6 of 15 6. Never Forget…Petey Pablo Source:Instagram 7 of 15 7. Jamal’s Face After Cookie Slapped Him Source:Instagram 8 of 15 8. Evetybody Hates Chris Source:Instagram 9 of 15 9. Wayment Source:Instagram 10 of 15 10. They Wouldn’t Let Boo Boo Kitty Live Source:Instagram 11 of 15 11. Chris Rock Ain’t No Gangsta Source:Instagram 12 of 15 12. Jamal Switched It Up Real Fast Source:Instagram 13 of 15 13. The People Want To Know Source:Instagram 14 of 15 14. Who Did This? Source:Instagram 15 of 15 15. Started From The Bottom… Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109988”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109988″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109988″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109988” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading ‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started ‘Empire’ Had Us Like…The Best Memes From The Season 2 Premiere jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109988”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109988″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109988″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109988” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started was originally published on globalgrind.com