‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started

With the humungous success of Empire around the globe, having become a series sensation, it looks like a spin-off might really take place.
After director Lee Daniels confirmed that a spin-off to the Fox show would be “coming without question,” it looks like progress is being made to make it reality.
Fox TV Group co-chief, Dana Walden, told Vulture that discussions of a new show have officially started, with the show coming through one or multiple episodes of Empire this season.
The show could even start at the beginning of next year, but the team is trying to figure out which specific character they would give it too.
She told the outlet, “If there’s a character … that feels original enough, has enough momentum and enough of a storytelling engine, we will definitely look to spin Empire off for next season,” she said. Said character, Walden added, “would, in all likelihood, appear in the second half of this season.”
Rumors started that Cookie Lyon may be getting a prequel series, based on her youth and upbringing leading her to meet Luscious Lyon.
As of right now, they are not reportedly rushing or pushing the idea to Lee Daniels, but we can keep hope that it may happen soon.
SOURCE: Vulture | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
SEE ALSO: “Empire” Cast Kills The Cover Of Hollywood Reporter, Lee Daniels Confirms “Empire” Spinoff & Defends Terrence Howard
SEE ALSO: What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Jussie Smollet’s New Show, “Empire” Season 2 Preview, & More
‘Empire’ Had Us Like…The Best Memes From The Season 2 Premiere
Source:Instagram
1 of 15
1. Empire Season 2 Kicks Off With A Bang
Source:Instagram
2 of 15
2. Boo Boo Kitty’s Debutant Twerk Got Roasted
Source:Instagram
3 of 15
3. Cookie Slapped Fire Out Of Jamal
Source:Instagram
4 of 15
4. This Is Just Funny
Source:Instagram
5 of 15
5. Lesbihonest
Source:Instagram
6 of 15
6. Never Forget…Petey Pablo
Source:Instagram
7 of 15
7. Jamal’s Face After Cookie Slapped Him
Source:Instagram
8 of 15
8. Evetybody Hates Chris
Source:Instagram
9 of 15
9. Wayment
Source:Instagram
10 of 15
10. They Wouldn’t Let Boo Boo Kitty Live
Source:Instagram
11 of 15
11. Chris Rock Ain’t No Gangsta
Source:Instagram
12 of 15
12. Jamal Switched It Up Real Fast
Source:Instagram
13 of 15
13. The People Want To Know
Source:Instagram
14 of 15
14. Who Did This?
Source:Instagram
15 of 15
15. Started From The Bottom…
‘Empire’ Spin-Off Might Come Soon, Discussions For Another Series Have Reportedly Started was originally published on globalgrind.com