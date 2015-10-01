Ja Rule Says He Is Planning New Music, A Tour & Even A Movie With Ashanti

Get ready all you 2000’s hip-hop fans, because nostalgia is about to be in full effect.

Ja Rule and Ashanti have already reunited as of last year, but now it looks like they aren’t done continuing their former Murder Inc. legacy.

In a new interview with Billboard, the “Mesmerize” rapper revealed that him and the label’s first lady are going to be working on new material together, as well as full-fledged tour, and a movie.

He shared the news with the outlet, saying, “Me and Ashanti are about to go on a big world tour… and we’re putting together a music and film project with our whole Natural Born Killers tour and EP. It’s kind-of like a Streets is Watching type of film. So yeah, we’re doing something kind of cool and fun. It’s been a long time in the making.”

Ja Rule made the reference to Jay Z‘s movie from 1998, so we can definitely expect things to get intense on-screen.

These two have been doing reunion shows together over the last year, performing their biggest hits, but now we can look forward to some more.

You can catch Ja Rule on his family’s reality show, Follow The Rules, which premieres on MTV on Oct. 26 at 10 P.M.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

12 Hip-Hop Couples We'll Never Forget
1. Lil Kim & Biggie
Lil Kim & Biggie dated one another during their rise to fame (even while Biggie was married to singer Faith Evans), until his 1997 murder.
2. Yo-Yo and Tupac
It's no secret how close rappers Yo-Yo and Tupac were. They toured together, battled one another, and really took a public liking to each other over the years.
3. Treach & Pepa
Who could forget about Treach & Pepa? Here is a photo of the historical couple back in 1995.
4. Lil Scrappy & Diamond
Lil Scrappy & Diamond were hip-hop royalty in Atlanta. Check them out looking like babies back in 2007.
5. Diamond & Soulja Boy
Diamond also dated Soulja Boy. Here they are at the 2012 BET Awards.
6. Trina & Lil Wayne
We'll never forget the "Baddest Bitch" and her Hot Boy, Lil Wayne, taking over the airwaves and Miami. Don't trip!
7. French Montana & Trina
French Montana is now known for having dated Khloe Kardashian, but before Khlo-Money, French dated her friend Trina.
8. Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj
Nicki & Meek Mill are newbies to this rap-on-rap game, but they might just make it through.
9. Papoose & Remy Ma
Still together, Papoose even held his woman Remy Ma down through a six-year prison bid. That's love!
10. Iggy Azalea & A$AP Rocky
Iggy Azalea began dating A$AP Rocky in 2011, proving her love by tatting his name on her hand. She had the tattoo crossed out and removed when they broke up in 2012.
11. Foxy Brown & Rick Ross
"@richforever☺️"… Foxy Brown nearly killed Ashanti when she believed the R&B star dated both of her exes (Rick Ross and then Spragga Benz). In this photo, the BAWSE shows the ill na na a little birthday love & she accepts.
12. Jay Z & Beyonce
Bonus: In case you forgot, Bey rapped her ass off on her "In Da Club" remix… "I'm the chick with that hot shit, Manolo Blahniks…"

Ja Rule Says He Is Planning New Music, A Tour & Even A Movie With Ashanti was originally published on globalgrind.com