Ja Rule Says He Is Planning New Music, A Tour & Even A Movie With Ashanti

Ja Rule and Ashanti at 106 & Park

Get ready all you 2000’s hip-hop fans, because nostalgia is about to be in full effect.

Ja Rule and Ashanti have already reunited as of last year, but now it looks like they aren’t done continuing their former Murder Inc. legacy.

In a new interview with Billboard, the “Mesmerize” rapper revealed that him and the label’s first lady are going to be working on new material together, as well as full-fledged tour, and a movie.

He shared the news with the outlet, saying, “Me and Ashanti are about to go on a big world tour… and we’re putting together a music and film project with our whole Natural Born Killers tour and EP. It’s kind-of like a Streets is Watching type of film. So yeah, we’re doing something kind of cool and fun. It’s been a long time in the making.”

Ja Rule made the reference to Jay Z‘s movie from 1998, so we can definitely expect things to get intense on-screen.

These two have been doing reunion shows together over the last year, performing their biggest hits, but now we can look forward to some more.

You can catch Ja Rule on his family’s reality show, Follow The Rules, which premieres on MTV on Oct. 26 at 10 P.M.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Ja Rule Says He Is Planning New Music, A Tour & Even A Movie With Ashanti was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ashanti , ja rule , Murder Inc. , reunion

