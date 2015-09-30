CLOSE
All Grown Up: Paris Jackson Has A Brand New Look & The Internet Is Loving It

Instagram Photo

Paris Jackson has had a rough few years, but she is certainly blossoming into one beautiful young lady, inside and out.

The daughter of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has been keeping a very low profile ever since her father’s death six years ago, as she has focused on living a more normal life.

The now 17-year-old teenager has dealt with many personal issues in previous years, but now that she’s attending a new school, and has started up a new relationship with soccer star Chester Castellaw, she’s on a better track than ever.

Instagram Photo

Paris has been posting photos of a brand new look to her Instagram in the last week, showing off her new red ombre hairstyle.

With glowing skin, a happy smile, and a whopping 100,000 follower accomplishment, Paris is serving all kinds of beauty with a grown woman vibe.

See the new photos of Paris Jackson above that have the Internet in a frenzy.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Paris Jackson Posts Racy Pics To Instagram (PHOTOS)

All Grown Up: Paris Jackson Has A Brand New Look & The Internet Is Loving It was originally published on globalgrind.com

all grown up , Instagram , michael jackson , paris jackson

