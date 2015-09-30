Following in the footsteps of Alaskan band Portugal. The Man, Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment decide to cover Kanye West’s College Dropout classic “Family Business.”
Before Yeezus hit the Summer Ends Music Festival stage in Arizona, Chance offered up his rendition of the song along with a performance of the fan favorite. With Chance’s new status as a father, it kind of makes sense that he would cover a song fittingly titled “Family Business.” During his set, Chance raps, “used to be Chance The Rapper, now I’m Chance the daddy.”
You can catch the Chicago rapper in living color on his “Family Matters” tour with D.R.A.M., Towkio, and Metro Boomin.
COOL ASS COVERS: Chance The Rapper Covers Kanye West’s “Family Business” was originally published on globalgrind.com