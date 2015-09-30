CLOSE
Music
Home

COOL ASS COVERS: Chance The Rapper Covers Kanye West’s “Family Business”

During his set, Chance raps, “used to be Chance The Rapper, now I’m Chance the daddy.”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Following in the footsteps of Alaskan band Portugal. The Man, Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment decide to cover Kanye West’s College Dropout classic “Family Business.”

Before Yeezus hit the Summer Ends Music Festival stage in Arizona, Chance offered up his rendition of the song along with a performance of the fan favorite. With Chance’s new status as a father, it kind of makes sense that he would cover a song fittingly titled “Family Business.” During his set, Chance raps, “used to be Chance The Rapper, now I’m Chance the daddy.”

You can catch the Chicago rapper in living color on his “Family Matters” tour with D.R.A.M., Towkio, and Metro Boomin.

17 photos Launch gallery

Chance The Rapper's Best Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading COOL ASS COVERS: Chance The Rapper Covers Kanye West’s “Family Business”

Chance The Rapper's Best Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109536”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109536″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109536″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109536” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

COOL ASS COVERS: Chance The Rapper Covers Kanye West’s “Family Business” was originally published on globalgrind.com

#Video , chance the rapper , cool ass covers , kanye west , performance

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close