GET THE LOOK: Uzo Aduba’s Radiant Skin and Smoky Eye at the 2015 Emmys

Uzo Aduba made history at the 2015 Emmys last night, becoming the first actress ever to win both drama and comedy Emmys for playing the same character. For the momentous occasion, she wore a fuchsia Jonathan Cohen hand-painted gown, complimented by luminescent skin and a smoky eye.
“To complement Uzo’s elegant, intricately hand-painted gown, I created a makeup look that embodied the epitome of classic beauty,” explained Janice Kinjo, makeup artist for SheaMoisture Cosmetics. “Long, lush lashes enhanced her subtly smokey eyes and defined brows, while I kept the rest of the makeup extra dewy and natural for a flawless finish.”
Here’s how you can get the look:
FACE:
1. I started by applying SheaMoisture Sheer Liquid Foundation in Montego Toffee to highlight the under-eye area, T-Zone and bridge of the nose.
2. Then, I applied the shade in Ka’u Brown Blaze for a subtle contour before blending both shades with Canoa Espresso for a seamless finish.
3. To set foundation, I used SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Pressed Powder in Yala Golden, focusing on the high parts of the face the lighter foundation was applied.
4. Then, I applied SheaMoisture Perfecting Face Powder Duo in Deep to the contours of the face, setting the deeper-toned foundation.
5. I applied SheaMoisture Lip/Cheek Balm in Avignon Rose as a base before setting with SheaMoisture Mineral Blush in Annecy Maroon for a natural, rosy flush on the cheeks.
EYES:
1. I filled in Uzo’s brows using the two shades and setting wax within SheaMoisture The Perfect Brow Kit in Brown.
2. I then applied SheaMoisture Color Correcting, Contouring and Highlighting Palette in Medium to further shape and define brows.
3. Using a wet eyeshadow brush, I applied the matte brown shade from SheaMoisture Rich Earth Palette in combination with SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Claudia to create a soft, smokey eye.
4. Then, I added a pop of shimmer to the inner corner of the eyes with SheaMoisture Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Cassandra. Lastly, I coated lashes with SheaMoisture Lengthening Mascara in Black for a fluttery lash look.
LIPS:
1. I first primed lips with a bit of foundation for a truly nude, matte base.
2. Then the ultra-moisturizing and natural nude SheaMoisture Lip Crayon in Calixta was applied to the lips as the finishing touch to this classic, effortless beauty look.
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Emmy Awards
1. Kerry Washington
2. Taraji P. Henson
3. Regina King
4. Nathan Anderson & Anthony Anderson
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
6. Viola David & Julius Tennon
7. Mindy Kaling
8. Lorraine Toussiant
9. Heidi Klum
10. David & Jessica Oleweyo
11. Danielle Brooks
12. Laverne Cox
13. Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker
14. June Ambrose
15. Lady Gaga
16. Porsha Williams
17. Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom
18. Ariel Winter
19. Padma Lakshmi
20. Dascha Polanco
21. Uzo Aduba
22. Laura Prepon
23. Sarah Hyland
24. Aubrey Plaza
25. Bernice Gordon, actress Taraji P. Henson, Patsy Ballard and Marcel Henson
26. Claire Danes
27. Trevor Noah
28. Christina Hendricks
29. Amy Poehler
30. Gina Rodriguez
