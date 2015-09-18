Erica Mena Explains Why She Shared The News About Her Miscarriage

Erica Mena is currently in a good place after having to deal with one of the hardest moments of her life.

The Her clothing line creator took to Instagram earlier today to reveal she suffered a miscarriage. Now we know a little bit more back story as to why Erica decided to share the heartfelt poem about the child she and fiancé Shad Moss lost. Erica is happier than she’s ever been, and woke up this morning feeling blessed about life, including the fact that she was able to get through the loss of her child with Shad. So she decided to share the journey for other women who have been through it.

Erica told BlogXilla:

“I know it was hard for me, so I felt the need to speak. I know the guilt you tend to feel as a woman and I just wanted to speak to help any other female who might be in that very position.”

It looks like Erica’s decision to share her journey is helping people as we speak. One of her female Instagram followers left a comment saying, “I definitely can relate to how u feel I lost my son at 8 months pregnant in December and it’s definitely hard to deal with but with the right support system and speaking about it will definitely help you cope with the pain.”

May God continue to bless Erica and Bow Wow.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

