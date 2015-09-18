CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Erica Mena Explains Why She Shared The News About Her Miscarriage

0 reads
Leave a comment

Shad Moss, Erica Mena

Erica Mena is currently in a good place after having to deal with one of the hardest moments of her life.

The Her clothing line creator took to Instagram earlier today to reveal she suffered a miscarriage. Now we know a little bit more back story as to why Erica decided to share the heartfelt poem about the child she and fiancé Shad Moss lost. Erica is happier than she’s ever been, and woke up this morning feeling blessed about life, including the fact that she was able to get through the loss of her child with Shad. So she decided to share the journey for other women who have been through it.

Erica told BlogXilla:

“I know it was hard for me, so I felt the need to speak. I know the guilt you tend to feel as a woman and I just wanted to speak to help any other female who might be in that very position.”

It looks like Erica’s decision to share her journey is helping people as we speak. One of her female Instagram followers left a comment saying, “I definitely can relate to how u feel I lost my son at 8 months pregnant in December and it’s definitely hard to deal with but with the right support system and speaking about it will definitely help you cope with the pain.”

May God continue to bless Erica and Bow Wow.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Grey Goose, Grand Tactics & JL Nights Presents The Take Care Grammy Party Hosted By Drake

33 Caliente Pictures Of Erica Mena

1 photos Launch gallery

33 Caliente Pictures Of Erica Mena

Continue reading 33 Caliente Pictures Of Erica Mena

33 Caliente Pictures Of Erica Mena

Erica Mena Explains Why She Shared The News About Her Miscarriage was originally published on globalgrind.com

babies , bow wow , Couples , Erica Mena , exclusive , Miscarriage , pregnancy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close