Whip Game Proper: Ludacris Buys Some Cars From ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Ludacris takes over Atlanta for #LudaDayWeekend during Labor Day Weekend for the 10th year. He told the Rickey Smiley Morning Show about the weekend and his guest appearance on Fox’s Empire.
Luda went on to tell Rickey Smiley about purchasing vehicles from the ‘Fast & Furious‘ movie franchise.
