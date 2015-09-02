Another artist may be biting the dust soon.

Dallas newcomer Post Malone burst onto the music scene when his song “White Iverson” went viral on the ‘net, but “White Iverson” isn’t the only thing getting the singer press. Unfortunately, a video of Post Malone saying the n-word has surfaced.

Apparently, the video is two years old and appeared on Post’s Vine account, but since becoming famous, the White “Too Young” crooner deleted the offensive clip.

Too bad these kids don’t understand that once you post something on the internet, it lives forever.

Funny enough, Charlamagne Tha God tried to get Post Malone to say the n-word during his recent interview at Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, but the 20-year-old artist refused, stating he doesn’t use the racial epithet.

Welp, that was a lie. Or maybe he meant to say he doesn’t use the n-word….anymore.

Watch the video up top and tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Video Of Post Malone Saying The N-Word Surfaces Online was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: