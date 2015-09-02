Meek Mill made his name, as a member of Rick Ross MMG clique. Well yesterday Rick Ross released a track . .. taking SHOTS at his protege. In the song Rick Ross talks about the Drake beef in his new song FORECLOSURES.

Rozay says, “And i never took an L, back when Meek fell.” Wow, we all know that Meek TOOK AN L in that battle . . . but why did ROSS have to bring it up tho??

Check it Out

Read More

Rick Ross Take Shots At His Homie Meek Mill In His New Song ! [Listen] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Africa Posted September 2, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: