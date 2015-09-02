CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home

Rick Ross Take Shots At His Homie Meek Mill In His New Song ! [Listen]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Meek Mill made his name, as a member of Rick Ross MMG clique. Well yesterday Rick Ross released a track . .. taking SHOTS at his protege. In the song Rick Ross talks about the Drake beef in his new song FORECLOSURES.

Rozay says, “And i never took an L, back when Meek fell.” Wow, we all know that Meek TOOK AN L in that battle . . . but why did ROSS have to bring it up tho??

Check it Out 

Read More 

 

Rick Ross Take Shots At His Homie Meek Mill In His New Song ! [Listen] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Beef , Meek Mill , Rick Ross , Song

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close