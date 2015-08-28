CLOSE
Fetty Wap Receives The Key To The City

Fetty Wap has got the key to the city. Wap celebrated by hitting the stage for a free back-to-school concert for 1,200 Paterson high school students. He performed hits like “Trap Queen,” “Again,” and “My Way,” as the mayor danced on stage and fans chanted “Fetty! Fetty!” “Without y’all, the world wouldn’t know who I am,” said a grateful Wap, who grew up in Paterson and attended Eastside High School. He didn’t graduate, but the major saluted him for being a different kind of role model, one who forged his own path.

 

