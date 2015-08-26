[Sorry. This video cannot be displayed in this feed. View your video here.]

Festival season isn’t over yet, beauties!

Tune in to see Vlogger Missy Lynn give us her best style tips at this year’s Essence Fest. With a couple bright patterns, flowing tops and bold, chic statement pieces, you’ll be sure to stick out from the crowd.

Be you—and always spark your style.

These Fashion Essentials Will Get You Noticed Every Time You Step Out With Your Girls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff Posted August 26, 2015

