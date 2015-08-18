Fetty Wap Giving FREE CONCERT August 27th!!!

25-year-old Rapper fetty Wap has not forgot where he ‘s came from. He’s returned to his hometown to give 1,200 at Paterson High School students a FREE concert on August 27th.

Salute To Fetty, he is remembered by his city for selling his cd’s $5 a piece. It’s good to see him living his dreams and sharing his success with the community he grew up in. Read More about this story HERE.

What are your thoughts?

