CLOSE
Real Talk with Ms. Ebony J
HomeReal Talk With Ms. Ebony J

Fetty Wap Giving FREE CONCERT August 27th!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fetty Wap

Source: Maarten de Boer/MTV1415 / Contributor / Getty

25-year-old Rapper fetty Wap has not forgot where he ‘s came from. He’s returned to his hometown to give 1,200 at Paterson High School students a FREE concert on August 27th.

Salute To Fetty, he is remembered by his city for selling his cd’s $5 a piece. It’s good to see him living his dreams and sharing his success with the community he grew up in. Read More about this story HERE.

What are your thoughts?

Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 the Wiz and Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:@WizNationCincy

On Air Talent (Friday 10pm-1am) and Media Personality

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram: @EbonyJShow

FEtty Wap free concert , Fetty Wapp , Free concert , Paterson high school

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 8 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 13 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close