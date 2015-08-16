CLOSE
Julian Bond, Beloved Civil Rights Leader, Dies At 75

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Julian Bond poses for a portrait in W

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Julian Bond, the former NAACP chairman and a long time civil rights leader, has died. Bond died Saturday night in his Florida home, according to The Southern Poverty Law Center, The New York Times reports.

Among his many accomplishments in the civil rights movements, including being an original founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) at Morehouse College,was a long political career. Bond served in the Georgia legislature for 20 years.

An outspoken critic of the Vietnam war, he was not just a social justice pioneer and leader in his time, he was also a writer, poet, college professor, among many other contributions to the arts and academia. One of his most notable works was a book of essays titled, “A Time To Speak, A Time To Act.” For those who became accustomed to seeing him on television, he was particularly charismatic and memorable.

Along with Morris Dee, Bond founded The Southern Poverty Law center, which would announce his death this morning. He will be remembered by all as a formidable force to be reckoned with in the civil rights movement, a true love of righteousness and justice, and a gentleman with a gentle spirit.

Below is a statement from Dees, announcing his death:

From his days as the co-founder and communications director of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s to his chairmanship of the NAACP in the 21st century, Julian was a visionary and tireless champion for civil and human rights. He served as the SPLC’s president from our founding in 1971 to 1979, and later as a member of its board of directors.

With Julian’s passing, the country has lost one of its most passionate and eloquent voices for the cause of justice. He advocated not just for African Americans, but for every group, indeed every person subject to oppression and discrimination, because he recognized the common humanity in us all.

Julian is survived by his wife, Pamela Horowitz, a former SPLC staff attorney, and his five children.

Not only has the country lost a hero today, we’ve lost a great friend.

Rest peacefully honorable sir.

A Career In Photos: Julian Bond, 1940-2015

