Our favorite Girlfriend (See what we did there?) Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her hilarious Instagram posts, among other amazing assets she possesses (Again, see what we did there?)

From her alter-ego T Murda to her thirst trap bikini pics, Tracee is one of our favorite people to follow on Instagram. Last night, she surprised us all by belting out “Lady Sings The Blues,” a Billie Holiday song made famous by her mother Diana Ross’ portrayal of the late singer in the 70s in a film by the same name.

Watch Tracee’s sultry rendition below:

She clearly takes after mom in more ways than one. Should we expect some music from the multi-talented Tracee Ellis Ross?

Probably not, but we can certainly enjoy her Instagram videos.

10 Standout Style Tips From Tracee Ellis Ross
1. Rock an all-black look with major edge.
2. Have some fun in a printed crop top and high waist tube skirt.
3. Give glam in a sultry LBD and vibrant heel.
4. Turn heads in a pretty printed frock.
5. Go fit 'n flare for the win!
6. Amp up a little black dress with animal print heels.
7. Stand out with chic bold prints.
8. Make a statement with your skirt.
9. Be a showstopper on your big night.
10. Show the perfect amount of skin.

She Get It From Her Momma: Tracee Ellis Ross Belts Out ‘Lady Sings The Blues’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com